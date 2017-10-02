India: Pakistan firing kills boy, teenage girl in Kashmir

Indian and Pakistani troops fired at each other in the disputed Kashmir region Monday, killing a 10-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl and injuring nine other civilians on the Indian side, officials said.
The boy and girl were killed in a firing by Pakistani soldiers in the Poonch sector on the Indian-administered side of Kashmir, police said.
Police said the injured included a 5-year-old girl.
Indian military spokesman Col. Nitin Joshi said Pakistani soldiers targeted several posts with automatic gunfire and mortar shells and the Indian army was "retaliating strongly and effectively."
He called Pakistan's firing an unprovoked violation of the 2003-ceasefire accord between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
Pakistan had no immediate comment on Monday's firings.
Over the weekend, Pakistan said Indian forces had fired on Pakistani positions Friday and two civilians and a soldier were killed.
Both countries have accused the other of initiating past border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians.
Last year, Indian and Pakistani soldiers engaged in some of the worst fighting along the Line of Control, a de facto frontier dividing Kashmir, since the two countries agreed to the cease-fire accord.
India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed by both in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
