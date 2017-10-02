AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

More Videos 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space Pause 3:23 Player of the year watch list - October 2 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 3:02 How to make beef and cabbage bierocks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 58 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

