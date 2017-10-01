AP PHOTOS: Puerto Rico family lost everything to hurricane

A soaked bed sits in a roam damaged by the passage of hurricane Maria in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. FEMA chief Brock Long said the agency has worked to fix roads, establish emergency power and deliver fuel to hospitals in the island. He said telecommunications are available to about one-third of the island.
Blanca Rivera and Eduard Rodriguez sleep in their car to protect themselves from the elements, since their house was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. "The night of the hurricane we protected ourselves in the basement. Helicopters fly by but they do not bring any help," he said.
Angel Rodriguez poses next to his belongings in front of his house, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
Rodriguez said that it rained and rained. "I was really afraid on the night of the hurricane. But the important thing is to be alive," he said.
A teddy bear sits on the the belongings of the Sortre family, their home destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. FEMA chief Brock Long said the agency has worked to fix roads, establish emergency power and deliver fuel to hospitals. He said telecommunications are available to about one-third of the island.
Yadira Sortre and William Fontan Quintero pose to what is left of their belongings, destroyed by Hurricane Maria while their children build a room to protect themselves from the elements, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. "We lost everything," Fontan said. They have three children, one lives in Chicago and two live with them in Puerto Rico.
Luis Cosme poses sitting in an armchair in what is left of his house destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Cosme, a worker at a cleaning company, felt the high winds and ran to the shelter at the Catholic church building. In the morning he came out and saw his house gone. "Thank God I am alive" he said.
Angel Luis Sortre Vazquez walks into his sister's house destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The night of the hurricane I spent the night with the rest of my family in a strong house made out of concrete." Sortre said. "The next day I saw i had lost my clothes, refrigerator, the roof, the doors and a few windows," he said. My whole family in the nearby houses are in the same situation." he added.
Ramon Sortre Vazquez, back, drinks coffee next to his brother Angel Luis, next to a flag of the United States in what is left of his house destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ramon suffers from diabetes and he says that he been 10 days without insulin because the lack of power has not let him keep the medicine in a cool place.
Luis Cosme walks in the remains of his house destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Luis, a worker at a cleaning company, felt the high winds and ran to the shelter at the Catholic church building. In the morning he came out and saw his house gone. "Thank God I am alive" he said.
A woman washes her clothes with water from the mountain while Ramon Sortre Vazquez walks with his dog, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ramon suffers from diabetes and he says that he been 10 days without insulin because the lack of power has not let him keep the medicine in a cool place.
Two mailboxes are partially buried in mud because of a collapse caused by the rains of hurricane Maria, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. The neighborhood of San Lazaro is partially cut off because one bridge was washed away and the other entrance to the neighborhood is around a mountain which takes one hour driving by car. Something that is not possible since there is a shortage of fuel caused by the hurricane.
Yadira Sortre and William Fontan Quintero clean what is left of their house, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. "We lost everything." he said. They have three children, one lives in Chicago and two live with them in Puerto Rico.
Julia Rivera gets up from the makeshift bed in the porch of her house as her children sleep, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. According to Rivera on the night of the hurricane they took shelter in another home and when they came back they saw that their house was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. She is expecting help from the government or they will leave Puerto Rico for anther place, she says.
Two portraits a hat and a shoe belonging to Luis Cosme litter a wall of his downed house destroyed by Hurricane Maria in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Cosme, a worker at a cleaning company, felt the high winds and ran to the shelter at the Catholic church building. In the morning he came out and saw his house gone. "Thank God I am alive" he said.
A cross hangs from a wall that remains of Luis Cosme's house, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Luis, a worker at a cleaning company, felt the high winds and ran to the shelter at the Catholic church building. In the morning he came out and saw his house gone. "Thank God I am alive" he said.
The foundations of a heavily damaged house stand the mountains after the passing of Hurricane Maria in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. FEMA chief Brock Long said the agency has worked to fix roads, establish emergency power and deliver fuel to hospitals. He said telecommunications are available to about one-third of the island.
Yadira Sortre and William Fontan Quintero clean their house, destroyed by Hurricane Maria in in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. "We lost everything." Fontan said. They have three children, one lives in Chicago and two live with them in Puerto Rico.
A man carries his son on his shoulders between as he wades a river in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Because of the strength of Hurricane Maria, the bridge that communicates the neighborhood with the town was washed away, leaving San Lorenzo partly incommunicated from the rest of the town.
Salvador Sortre Vazquez , center, and his brother Angel Luis walk on the mountain in direction in what is left of their house destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in Moravis, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ramon is a cancer patient and they do not have water or electricity.
