FILE - In this combination of March 1, 2017, file photos, Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, both suspects in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother, are escorted out of court by police officers in Sepang, Malaysia. The trial of two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Malaysia's High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination. Daniel Chan, File AP Photo

The Latest: Suspects arrive for trial in N. Korean's killing

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 8:22 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The Latest on the trial of two women accused of killing North Korean leader's brother (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Police say two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler in a brazen airport assassination eight month ago have arrived for the start of their trial in Malaysia's High Court.

District Assistant Commissioner of Police Shafien Mamat confirmed that both suspects arrived at the court Monday morning.

Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam's face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, killing him within about 20 minutes. The women say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.

They are the only suspects in custody. Police say several North Koreans suspected of involvement left the country on the day of the attack.

The two women, who face the death penalty if convicted, will plead not guilty at the start of the trial, their lawyers said.

