AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

"Yes" side wins Catalonia independence vote marred by chaos
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia's regional government declared a landslide win for the "yes" side in a disputed referendum on independence from Spain that degenerated into ugly scenes of mayhem on Sunday, with more than 800 people injured as riot police attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians gathered to cast their ballots.
Catalonia has "won the right to become an independent state," Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said after the polls closed, adding that he would keep his pledge to declare independence unilaterally from Spain if the "yes" side wins.
"Today the Spanish state wrote another shameful page in its history with Catalonia," Puigdemont added, saying he would appeal to the European Union to look into alleged human rights violations during the vote.
Catalan regional government spokesman Jordi Turull told reporters early Monday that 90 percent of the 2.26 million Catalans who voted chose the "yes" side in favor of independence. He said nearly 8 percent of voters rejected independence and the rest of the ballots were blank or void. He said 15,000 votes were still being counted.
The region has 5.3 million registered voters, and Turull said the number of ballots didn't include those confiscated by Spanish police during violent raids that aimed to stop the vote.
Trump says envoy 'wasting his time' talking to North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, raising speculation about whether Trump could be undermining efforts to maintain channels of communication or somehow bolstering the diplomat's hand in possible future talks.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump's tweets, among a series of weekend posts that ranged from hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico to NFL players' allegiance to the national anthem, and at whom they were aimed: Tillerson, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, those pushing for continued diplomacy, those favoring a military response to repeated provocations.
Tillerson had acknowledged on Saturday, after meetings in Beijing with Chinese leaders, that the Trump administration was keeping open direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North's willingness to talk.
He provided no elaboration about those channels or the substance of any discussions. After he left China, his spokeswoman issued a statement saying that North Korean officials "have shown no indication that they are interested in or are ready for talks regarding denuclearization."
And then Trump weighed in the next day with tweets that included his usual personal dig at Kim.
Trump scoffs at 'politically motivated ingrates' after Maria
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday scoffed at "politically motivated ingrates" who had questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after a pulverizing hurricane and said the federal government had done "a great job with the almost impossible situation."
Trump's latest tweets sought to defend Washington's attentiveness to recovery efforts on a U.S. territory in dire straits almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria struck. The president spent Saturday ensconced in his New Jersey golf club and on Sunday attended an international golf competition near New York City.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Friday accused the Trump administration of "killing us with the inefficiency" after the storm. She begged the president, who is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," and appealed for help "to save us from dying."
Cruz said Sunday that "there's only one goal, and it's saving lives," adding that all she did "was ask for help."
"I know the good heart of the American people and I know that when a mayday sound goes off, they come to the rescue," she said in a television interview.
OJ Simpson is freed, with no word on where he went next
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials at a remote Nevada prison where O.J. Simpson was set free early Sunday after nine years for armed robbery arranged the former football and Hollywood star's dead-of-night departure to avoid public scrutiny.
It worked. Simpson signed release paperwork just before midnight and disappeared into the darkness minutes into the first day he was eligible for release. Through efforts by prison officials to keep the time and place secret, there were no journalists outside the prison gates to capture the moment.
Though publicity-prone in the past, Simpson was neither heard from nor seen publicly as the day wore on — apparently taking the advice of people in his inner circle that he avoid the spotlight.
Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she didn't know the name of the driver who met him and took him to an undisclosed location.
Keast recorded and released a brief video on social media in which Simpson is told to "come on out" and he responds "OK" after walking through an open door and toward a parking lot bordered by desert scrub brush.
Trump arrives at Liberty National for Presidents Cup finale
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump didn't just present the Presidents Cup trophy to the winning American team on Sunday. He dedicated it to the people who have endured hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Trump, the honorary chairman of the event, became the first sitting president to attend the matches on the final day. He stuck around to give the gold trophy to U.S. captain Steve Stricker and an American team that won by the most lopsided margin in 17 years.
Before arriving at Liberty National Golf Club, a private club built on a former landfill, Trump dismissed "politically motivated ingrates" who have questioned his administration's commitment to the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
"On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of — if you look today and see what's happening, how horrible it is. But we have it under really great control," Trump said. "Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes. I want to just remember them and we're going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much, that we love."
Though he was greeted with enthusiastic chants of "USA! USA!" when he walked out toward the green, one spectator shouted as he spoke, "You don't give a (expletive) about Puerto Rico."
San Juan mayor in hurricane spotlight after Trump tweets
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In Puerto Rico's hurricane-ravaged capital, it seems Carmen Yulin Cruz is everywhere these days: handing out bags of ice, wading through chest-deep floodwaters, hugging people in need of comfort.
Cruz has long won attention across the island for her hands-on style of leadership in San Juan. But this week she rose to international prominence as a target of Twitter attacks by U.S. President Donald Trump — including one tweet Sunday calling her and others "politically motivated ingrates."
The insult came hours after "Saturday Night Live" portrayed Cruz in a skit highlighting the latest controversy for the 54-year-old former human resources executive, who occupies one of Puerto Rico's most powerful posts and has become something of a divisive figure on the island of 3.4 million residents.
Some of Puerto Rico's mayors have praised federal hurricane relief efforts, while others have joined Cruz in saying they have been insufficient and slow-moving.
In a U.S. territory whose relationship with the mainland is usually the single most prominent political issue, Cruz backs independence but is a member of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports maintaining the territorial status quo. A graduate of Boston University and Carnegie Mellon, she is also a former member of the island's House of Representatives.
How a 2012 attack ushered in an era of terror for France
PARIS (AP) — Soon after Mohammed Merah's life ended in a torrent of explosions and bullets, the mother of his first victim swore she would devote her life to ensuring that no other parents would suffer as she had.
But since the 2012 assault on a Jewish school and soldiers left seven people dead, France has endured a seemingly endless series of attacks and near-misses from extremists with the same background. Merah was the model they hoped to imitate and surpass.
Beginning with that attack, Islamic extremists — most of them homegrown — have killed nearly 250 people in France, far more than anywhere else in Western Europe. The death toll might have increased on Sunday when two women were killed in a knife attack in Marseille by a man whose motives were not yet known.
"I said, 'Watch out, there are Merahs everywhere! You have to do something,'" said Latifa Ibn Ziaten, whose son, Imad, was a French paratrooper when Merah shot and killed him on March 11, 2012. "But, unfortunately, no one heard me at first. I think they believed it was just a mother's grief."
Within eight days, Merah attacked other French soldiers and a Jewish school in Toulouse. In all, he killed seven people, including three children in France's first Islamic extremist attack in 17 years.
Media titan Samuel 'Si' Newhouse is dead at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — S.I. Newhouse Jr., the low-profile billionaire media mogul who ran the parent company of some of the nation's most prestigious magazines, died Sunday. He was 89.
Newhouse's death was confirmed by his family, who said he died at his New York home.
The chairman of Conde Nast since 1975, Si Newhouse, as he was known, bought and remade The New Yorker and Details magazines and revived Vanity Fair. Other magazines in the Conde Nast stable included Vogue, Wired, Glamour, W, GQ, and Self.
The glossy titles helped set the nation's tastes, reached millions of aspirational readers and appealed to upscale advertisers.
"In all realms, he wanted Conde Nast — and its writers, artists and editors — to be at the center of the cultural conversation," Bob Sauerberg, the company's CEO, wrote to staff in announcing Newhouse's death.
New York Yankees will expand protective netting next season
NEW YORK (AP) — Following a frightening scene in the stands, the New York Yankees are making a move to keep their fans safe.
Eleven days after a 1-year-old girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, the team said it plans to expand protective netting at its home ballpark and spring training complex next year.
The club announced the decision during its final regular-season game Sunday against Toronto.
Since the girl was injured Sept. 20 by a 105 mph line drive off the bat of Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, several teams have announced they plan to add more netting to better protect fans.
"That's great. I think not only here, but every team should have it," Frazier said. "It's a good step forward for the Yankees, man. I'm very proud to say I'm playing for this team and they're going to make this change, and it's really nice."
