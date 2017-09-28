St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong flips his helmet as he walks off the field after flying out to end a baseball game as members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate in the background Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 2-1.
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong flips his helmet as he walks off the field after flying out to end a baseball game as members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate in the background Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 2-1. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong flips his helmet as he walks off the field after flying out to end a baseball game as members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate in the background Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 2-1. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Nation & World

Cards miss playoffs for 2nd straight year, lose to Cubs 2-1

By STEVE OVERBEY Associated Press

September 28, 2017 10:18 PM

ST. LOUIS

The Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention when Leonys Martin leaped at the center-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning, preserving the Chicago Cubs' 2-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday night.

St. Louis, which went 5-14 against its rival, missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008. At 82-77, the Cardinals are assured their fewest wins since going 78-84 in 2007.

A day after clinched their second straight NL Central title, the defending World Series champions started only two position players who had played in at least 100 games: outfielders Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber singled off Matt Bowman (3-6) with one out in the 11th and Davis, who struck out in his first three at-bats, hit a run-scoring double down the left-field line.

Jen-Ho Tseng (1-0) pitched three hitless innings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:17

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma
From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path
Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:11

Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma

View More Video