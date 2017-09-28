Judge: Black Lives Matter is a movement that can't be sued

FILE - In this July 10, 2016, file photo, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson talks to the media after his release from the Baton Rouge jail in Baton Rouge, La. A federal judge has ruled, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, that Black Lives Matter is a social movement that can't be sued over an officer's injuries during a protest following a deadly police shooting in Baton Rouge last year. Max Becherer, File AP Photo