In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, has sentenced former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program.
In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, has sentenced former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo
In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, has sentenced former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Thai PM: Fugitive former leader Yingluck Shinawatra in Dubai

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 11:10 PM

BANGKOK

Thailand's prime minister says a preliminary investigation shows former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha made the comments Thursday in response to reporters' questions. It was the first official word on the former leader's whereabouts since she fled Thailand last month.

He says the information comes from a "preliminary informal report" compiled by Thailand's foreign ministry.

A Thai court sentenced Yingluck in absentia to five years in prison on Wednesday for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program. Her government was ousted in a 2014 military coup.

Officials in Dubai had no immediate comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 0:17

Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma
From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path
Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:11

Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma

View More Video