British editor in UAE pleads not guilty in wife's killing

By MALAK HARB Associated Press

September 27, 2017 12:43 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The British editor-at-large of a prominent English-language newspaper in Dubai has pleaded not guilty to a premediated murder charge over his wife's killing.

Gulf News editor Francis Matthews is accused of killing his 62-year-old wife Jane with a hammer after an argument.

The 61-year-old Matthews wore white prison-style clothes to the brief hearing in a Dubai courtroom Wednesday. He looked thin and somber.

On July 3, Dubai police say they were called to Matthews' home, where they found his wife dead. Police say Matthews initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed to the slaying.

Matthews and his wife were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates' large British expatriate population. The slaying has shocked many here.

