AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Promising big tax cuts and a booming economy, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans unveiled the first major revamp of the nation's tax code in a generation Wednesday — a sweeping, nearly $6 trillion tax cut that would deeply reduce levies for corporations, simplify everyone's brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.
Trump declared repeatedly the plan would provide badly needed tax relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it actually would affect individual taxpayers and families, how it would be paid for and how much it might add to the soaring $20 trillion national debt.
There clearly would be seismic changes for businesses large and small, with implications for companies beyond U.S. borders. The American middle-class family of four could take advantage of a heftier child tax credit and other deductions but face uncertainty about the rate its household income would be taxed.
"Under our framework, we will dramatically cut the business tax rate so that American companies and American workers can beat our foreign competitors and start winning again," Trump boasted at a speech in Indiana.
Democrats predictably felt differently.
___
AP FACT CHECK: Smoke and mirrors in Trump tax plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing brings out smoke and mirrors like a tax overhaul plan, especially one as incomplete as President Donald Trump's.
A look at some of the claims emerging from the debate sparked by the plan released Wednesday:
TRUMP: "I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth" — to reporters Wednesday.
THE FACTS: Actually there's a clear and substantial benefit for people of super wealth: the proposal to eliminate the estate tax. Under current law, the first $11 million of an estate is exempt for a married couple, meaning only the wealthiest Americans pay it. Those super-rich would be off the hook. Also, business owners who report business income on their individual returns — as most do — would see their top tax rate drop to 25 percent from 39.6 percent.
Some of Trump's claim rests with the administration's own unique accounting. The administration has said it isn't including the estate tax when making calculations about which income groups would benefit from the plan. Nor is it clear how Trump officials are weighing the benefits of the lower corporate taxes — which would primarily help investors.
___
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. WHO'S PROMISING BIG TAX CUTS
Trump and congressional Republicans unveil the first major revamp of the nation's tax code in a generation.
2. MARIA REGAINS STRENGTH IN ATLANTIC
The storm becomes a hurricane again, pushing water over both sides of North Carolina's Outer Banks.
___
Trump, an uneven ally for GOP, tests his influence on taxes
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump announced plans to go to Indiana Wednesday to sell the GOP tax overhaul plan, party leaders cheered his engagement on the high-stakes issue. When the White House said one of Trump's traveling companions would be Indiana's Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly — a top target in next year's midterm elections — the hopes turned to head-smacking disbelief.
The episode underscores the extent to which Trump has been an uneven — or at best, unpredictable — ally for his party, both on policy and politics. Time and again, Trump has complained about his party as loudly as he vents about Democrats, or shifted his position as Republicans leaned on him for support. The dysfunctional dynamic now stands at the center of Republicans' last chance this year to prove they can pass major legislation — a sweeping, multitrillion-dollar tax cut that GOP officials believe is crucial to the party maintaining its congressional majority in the midterms.
"Literally, if they can't do this, they can't do anything," said Tim Pawlenty, the former Republican governor of Minnesota and head of the Financial Services Roundtable, a bank lobbying group. Trump is a constructive force in the effort, Pawlenty said, "if he can stay focused and stay on message."
The president this week repeatedly demonstrated his sometimes fickle friendship. As the party licked its wounds over the failure of its health care legislation, he floated working with Democrats on that issue, something he's already done on immigration and spending matters. While he agreed to requests from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to campaign for the establishment-backed candidate in Alabama's GOP primary, he undercut his impact by pondering aloud whether he'd made a mistake. Luther Strange, the candidate Trump backed, lost Tuesday to firebrand jurist Roy Moore by nine points.
Trump quickly endorsed Moore and his tweets backing Strange were deleted.
___
Migrant quest for Mexican dream cut short in quake
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The women working at ABC Toys on the second floor of a nondescript office building in Mexico City's working-class Obrera neighborhood drew so little attention to themselves that when the building collapsed in last week's powerful quake few living nearby could recall them.
In death, they remained nearly as anonymous: Government officials identified them in a list of foreigners killed during the 7.1-magnitude quake as simply "four Taiwanese women."
But Helen Chin, Amy Huang, Carolina Wang and Gina Lai did have names — and stories that came to a sudden end under the rubble of the building at 168 Bolivar Street.
The glass-and-concrete building housing an assortment of Taiwanese toy and technology businesses, along with a clothing company run by an Argentine-born Jewish immigrant, is where nearly all the foreigners killed in the quake died. Aside from the four Taiwanese women, they include Jaime Askenazi, whose friends affectionately called "Che," and Pepe Lin, a Taiwanese-born father of two who made his way to Mexico after first moving as a young boy from Paraguay.
"He came here, like many people," Margarita Cohen, a distant relative said of Askenazi's arrival from Argentina. "To search for more luck."
___
Iran FM scolds Trump for tweet, rules out nuke renegotiation
NEW YORK (AP) — Iran's top diplomat scolded President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launch and essentially ruled out renegotiating or launching follow-up talks to a landmark nuclear accord that Trump is threatening to dismantle.
"We need to check our facts before we make statements," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with The Associated Press. "It worries me that people play with facts and produce alternative facts."
He also criticized a recent referendum on independence by Iraq's Kurdish minority as "dangerous" to stability in a Middle East already beset by efforts to defeat the Islamic State extremist group and civil wars in Syria and Yemen.
And Zarif seemed to float the possibility of a prisoner exchange for several detained Americans in Iran, responding to a question about their fate by raising the situation of several Iranians held or being pursued by the United States for sanctions violations.
But the minister reserved his sharpest scorn for Trump, who on Saturday blasted Iran in a Tweet that renewed criticism of its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers including the United States.
___
Missouri murder rekindles debate over LGBT hate crime laws
Each year, for the past three years, LGBT advocacy groups have tallied the killings of more than 20 transgender people in the U.S. Yet state or federal hate crime laws are rarely used to prosecute the slayings.
Now many LGBT-rights groups are questioning the effectiveness of the laws, saying they sometimes focus too tightly on individual acts without addressing underlying bias or wider violence. The volatile issue was back in the spotlight this week as Missouri authorities investigated the killing of a transgender teen who was stabbed in the genitals and had her eyes gouged out.
Investigators insist — without specifying a motive — that Ally Lee Steinfeld's death was not the result of anti-transgender hate.
"You don't kill someone if you don't have hate in your heart," said James Sigman, the sheriff in Missouri's Texas County. "But no, it's not a hate crime."
Even if the case were deemed to fall under Missouri's hate crime law, it probably would not result in a heavier penalty, since first-degree murder is already punishable by execution or life imprisonment.
___
'Nothing, nothing.' Aid lags in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico
MONTEBELLO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Relatives helped Maribel Valentin Espino find shelter when Hurricane Maria roared through her community in northern Puerto Rico. Neighbors formed volunteer brigades to cut fallen trees and clear twisty mountain roads after the storm had passed. Now, friends and a local cattle ranch provide the water they need to survive in the tropical heat.
Valentin and her husband say they have not seen anyone from the Puerto Rican government, much less the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since the storm tore up the island Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving nearly all 3.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power and most without water.
"People say FEMA is going to help us," Valentin said Tuesday as she showed Associated Press journalists around the sodden wreckage of her home. "We're waiting."
Many others are also waiting for help from anyone from the federal or Puerto Rican government. But the scope of the devastation is so broad, and the relief effort so concentrated in San Juan, that many people from outside the capital say they have received little to no help.
Valentin, her husband and teenage son live in one such area, Montebello, a 20-minute drive into what used to be lushly forested mountains near the northern coastal municipality of Manati. Hurricane Maria's Category 4 winds stripped the trees bare and scattered them like matchsticks. "It seemed like a monster," she recalled.
___
Trump says he's not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "not happy" with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.
And Trump says he let Price know it.
Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."
Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.
Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.
___
Louisville places Rick Pitino, AD on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rick Pitino couldn't survive another scandal, as an angry interim Louisville president Wednesday placed the head men's college basketball coach and his boss on administrative leave amid a nationwide federal bribery investigation that has rocked the sport.
President Greg Postel's decision comes after the school acknowledged on Tuesday that the men's program is part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery of recruits. The 65-year-old coach was not named in the indictment that resulted in the arrest of 10 people including four assistant coaches at other schools and an Adidas executive.
Postel didn't stop with Pitino, he also sidelined athletic director Tom Jurich, putting him on paid administrative leave. And though Pitino isn't officially out of a job — he was placed on unpaid leave — the coach's attorney, Steve Pence, told the Courier-Journal that Louisville has "effectively fired" Pitino.
"I'm more angry than embarrassed," Postel said Wednesday at a news conference, adding that an interim coach would be announced within 48 hours. "We will be looking for someone with integrity. ... There's no reason this team can't have a good season."
The Cardinals have been winning under Pitino, who has a 416-143 record over 16 years at Louisville, including a 2013 NCAA championship. But there have been continuing off the court issues.
