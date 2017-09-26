As Puerto Rico reels, lucky few get flights to the mainland

Puerto Ricans on the U.S. mainland are scrambling to help relatives on the hurricane-battered island leave at the earliest opportunity.
Getting out, though, is a challenge. Just a few commercial flights are leaving each day from the capital city of San Juan.
Passengers cheered on the solitary Delta flight that made it through to New York City's Kennedy Airport Tuesday evening.
Traveler Yadira Perez Marcano says she had "mixed feelings" about leaving the island behind for the comfort of a sister's home outside New York City.
She says many of her friends back home in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, have no electricity or running water.
With power out across nearly the entire island, families are anxious to get out vulnerable relatives amid concerns about access to food and fresh water.
