Republican Sen. Corker announces he won't seek re-election

This Sept. 19, 2017 photo shows chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., pausing before a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the nomination of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to become the US ambassador to Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Corker says he will not seek re-election. In a surprise announcement, the two-term lawmaker said that after discussions with his family, “I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018." Alex Brandon AP Photo