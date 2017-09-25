North Korean diplomat says tweet by Trump 'declared war'

More Videos 3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list Pause 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:40 Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton 0:59 New jobs in Wichita, mayor announces 2:14 Ward throws hat in governor's race 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:55 102-year-old Kansas newspaper columnist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. AP

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. AP