Tropical Storm Pilar skirts Mexico coast with rain and wind

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017

MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Pilar is moving northward in the Pacific just off Mexico's western shore, raking coastal areas with rain and high winds after passing close to the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Pilar had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday night and its center was about 95 miles (155 kilometers) south of Mazatlan. It was moving north at about 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm is projected to stay close to land over the next few days while dropping rain on Nayarit and Sinaloa states while beginning to weaken. Tropical storm force winds extended out as far as 60 miles (95 kilometers).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pilar could to drop 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 17.5 centimeters) of rain on coastal areas.

