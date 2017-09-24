Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha
Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha 20) places his hand on the shoulder of Bruce Maxwell as Maxwell takes a knee during the national anthem prior to a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Nation & World

Oakland's Maxwell kneels during anthem for 2nd straight day

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press

September 24, 2017 3:27 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pressed a hand against his chest and took to a knee for the national anthem for the second straight day, part of the protest movement that has been criticized by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old rookie became the first major league baseball player to kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the A's played Texas. For the second straight day, teammate Mark Canha put a hand on Maxwell's shoulder in a show of support Sunday.

Maxwell said he plans to continue the protest.

