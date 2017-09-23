Life, death in balance for Mexico quake survivors

This photo released by Claudia Ponce Orozco on Sept. 23, 2017 shows her father Jose Luis Ponce posing for a photo with her in front of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in California. Claudia said her father was pulled alive from the rubble of his nine-story Mexico City apartment building 26 hours after it collapsed following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19 in Mexico City. “You said you would be with me always,” his daughter, Claudia Ponce, 30, told him. “Now is not the moment to leave.” Claudia Ponce Orozco via AP)