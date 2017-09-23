Nation & World

Man gets life in prison plus 50 years in student's slaying

By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Tenn.

A Tennessee man has avoided a possible death penalty by agreeing to a sentence of life in prison plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and killing of nursing student Holly Bobo.

Judge C. Creed McGinley told a jury Saturday that Zachary Adams made a deal with prosecutors just minutes ahead of his sentencing hearing. Adams was convicted Friday of murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after an 11-day jury trial in Savannah, Tennessee.

Under the agreement, Adams received a term of life without parole for Bobo's killing. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of 25 years for both the kidnapping and rape convictions.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in rural Parsons on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014.

