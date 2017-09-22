The Latest: Migrant death toll off Turkey rises to 15

Nation & World

ANKARA, Turkey

The Latest on the flow of migrants toward Europe (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Turkey's coast guard has increased to 15 the death toll of migrants who drowned when their boat capsized in the Black Sea.

Authorities initially reported that four had died and 20 were missing.

The coast guard later said that 15 bodies were recovered and 40 were rescued. Authorities are still searching for up to 15 migrants who are unaccounted for.

___

10:10 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says a vessel carrying migrants has sunk in the Black Sea, killing four people on board.

Anadolu Agency says Turkey's coast guard is searching for an estimated 20 migrants who are missing following Friday's capsizing.

The report said that the coast guard has rescued 38 migrants from the sea.

