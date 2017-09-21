AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

More Videos 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri Pause 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 2:20 UltraVan Rally 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy

After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy