    "The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing," President Donald Trump stated before the United Nations on Sept. 19, 2017. He later called on other countries to do more to address the crisis in Venezuela under the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro which "has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on the good people of that country."

Trump threatens Venezuela and warns Cuba to change

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

September 19, 2017 10:47 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump threatened “further action” against Venezuela on Tuesday and promised not to lift sanctions against Cuba until the government in Havana makes fundamental reforms.

“We cannot stand by and watch,” Trump told world leaders gathered at the United Nations.

In a speech that moved quickly from criticism of America’s adversaries to dire warnings of nuclear war, Trump turned his attention briefly to communism, singling out Venezuela and Cuba for, he said, delivering only “anguish and failure” to its people.

He called on world leaders to do more to help the people of Venezuela and not look the other way as their government destroys democratic institutions.

“I ask every country represented here today to be prepared to do more to address this very real crisis,” Trump said. “We call for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela. The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented. But that socialism has been faithfully implemented.”

Trump was interrupted by a smattering of applause he called for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela, but they were scattered when raged against socialism.

Conditions in Venezuela have been gone from bad to worse in recent months as the country has plummeted into a deepening economic crisis amid rising inflation. In recent months, anti-government demonstrations have broken out daily as desperate citizens take to the streets to protest the lack of even the most basic goods.

While Trump did not mention the military, his language recalled his unscripted comments last month when he threatened “military action” against Venezuela — comments that alarmed and concerned allies in the hemisphere.

Trump comments on Cuba represented a sharp reversal of the tone and language used by former President Barack Obama, who sought to build bridges with Havana. The shift comes as the United States investigates the mysterious targeted of U.S. diplomats in Cuba with some type of sonic device.

Later this week, the Trump administration must decide whether to oppose a United Nations resolution that condemns the American trade embargo against Cuba. Last year, for the first time in a quarter century, the United States declined to oppose the resolution.

Trump is widely expected to return to the traditional “no” vote.

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

