Trump’s UN speech delivers just what his voters wanted

In his speech to the world’s leaders, President Donald Trump delivered the message of the voters who elected him.
“The United States will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies,” Trump said on Tuesday. “But we can no longer be taken advantage of.”
It was a blistering call to action, as Trump urged other nations to do more, much more, to confront the “band of criminals” in North Korea, the “murderous regime” of Iran and the loser terrorists, among others.
There was no talk of nation-building or deploying the U.S. military to create and sustain democracies.
“In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but, rather, to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch,” he said.
Trump dubbed his strategy “principled realism” but for those who elected him it was the essence of “America First,” the same nationalist theme he espoused on the campaign trail that led to his victory.
In his 40-minute address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump employed his now famously bombastic rhetoric, primarily against the two nations he suspects are developing nuclear weapons — North Korea and Iran — and the countries he accuses of enabling them.
“Terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and spread to every region of the planet,” Trump said. “Rogue regimes represented in this body not only support terrorists but threaten other nations and their own people with the most destructive weapons known to humanity.”
In the most dramatic comments, he called out “the depraved regime in North Korea,” which he said was behind the death of American college student Otto Warmbier.
He warned that the United States “will have no choice but to totally destroy” North Korea if threatened, and reprised his nickname for leader Kim Jong-un.
“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself,” Trump declared, and Twitter erupted.
On Iran, Trump called a landmark 2015 deal designed to allow Tehran to pursue a nuclear energy program but prevent it from producing a nuclear weapon “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the U.S. has ever entered into.” His administration has certified that Iran is complying with the deal, even as Trump accused the nation of failing to abide by the spirit of the agreement.
“That deal is embarrassment to the U.S. and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me,” he said.
Yet even as he asked for help confronting those nations — as well as Venezuela dictator Nicolas Maduro and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — he criticized the United Nations as inefficient and inconsequential.
Trump is known to veer off script, sometimes contradicting himself and what he stood for on the campaign trail. Not Tuesday, when he delivered a speech his supporters were looking for. “I was elected not to take power, but to give power to the American people where it belongs,” he said.
The speech was written, at least in part, by policy adviser Stephen Miller, who is responsible for some contentious policies, including implementing a ban on traveling to the United States from some Muslim-majority countries and ending the Obama-era program to protect young people known as Dreamers from deportation.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
