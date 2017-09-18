Nation & World

Voting peaceful in previously troubled southern Nepal

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 1:49 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Tens of thousands of people are voting peacefully in a previously troubled southern Nepal province where ethnic violence demanding constitution changes had led to dozens of deaths in recent years.

Police said there was no trouble in the No. 2 province during voting Monday where security had been stepped up for the municipal and village council elections.

The Madhesi ethnic group wants their provinces to have more territory than was assigned under the constitution adopted in 2015.

More than 50 people died in protest-related violence in 2015 and 2016. The protesters also blocked crossings at the border with India, resulting in severe shortages of fuel, medicine and supplies in Nepal.

Madhesi groups have vowed to continue their struggle for the constitutional demands but allowed the polls to be held.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path
Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:11

Busch Gardens moves flock of flamingos ahead of Hurricane Irma
Wind and rain from Hurricane Irma hit downtown Miami 0:19

Wind and rain from Hurricane Irma hit downtown Miami

View More Video