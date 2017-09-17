Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Detroit. Jose Juarez AP Photo

Tigers' Matt Boyd hitless through 8 innings vs White Sox

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 2:40 PM

DETROIT

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd is hitless after eight innings Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Boyd threw 105 pitches, struck out five and walked one. The 26-year-old left-hander had not thrown a complete game in 52 previous major league starts and had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in 121 previous professional starts.

Boyd retired his first eight batters, walked Rob Brantly on 3-1 pitch in the third, then retired his next 16.

He was helped twice by his defense. Shortstop Dixon Machado went deep into the hole to rob Avisail Garcia of a second-inning hit. First baseman Efren Navarro made an over-the-shoulder catch of Tim Anderson's foul pop to end the sixth.

Detroit scored in each of the first six innings and led 9-0.

