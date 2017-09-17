AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Protesters rallied in St. Louis on 3rd day of demonstrations
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several hundred protesters marched in downtown St. Louis near the city's police headquarters Sunday evening, and later through the St. Louis University campus, continuing demonstrations over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.
Heading into a third night of protests, organizers said they were frustrated that a few people who have caused trouble at night could make it harder to spread their nonviolent message.
Sunday's crowd began protesting silently in the late afternoon in front of the police department building, then chanted "stop killing us" as officers looked on from headquarters windows. Afterward, they resumed large-scale marching through streets, similar to what they'd done in previous days, chanting slogans such as "this is what democracy looks like."
As nightfall came, most of the protesters had left, with about 100 remaining near the police station chanting "the whole damn system is guilty as hell."
Protesters object to the not-guilty verdict released Friday for Jason Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.
___
2 Louisiana slayings likely racially motivated, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. In both shootings the gunman fired from his car then walked up to the victims as they were lying on the ground and fired again multiple times.
The suspect, Kenneth Gleason, was being held on drug charges and was given a $3,500 bond on Sunday evening, a district attorney told The Associated Press. Authorities didn't immediately have enough evidence to arrest him on charges related to the killings, but the investigation was ongoing, Baton Rouge Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told The Associated Press.
Gleason was still jailed as of 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
"The victims were ... ambushed," McKneely said. "There is a strong possibility that it could be racially motivated."
McKneely said shell casings from the shootings linked the two slayings, and a car belonging to Gleason fit the description of the vehicle used in the killings. He said authorities had collected other circumstantial evidence but he wouldn't say what it was.
___
Trump, in new dig, mocks North Korea leader as 'Rocket Man'
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.
Trump's chief diplomat held out hope the North would return to the bargaining table, though the president's envoy to the United Nations said the Security Council had "pretty much exhausted" all its options.
Kim Jong Un has pledged to continue the North's programs, saying his country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the United States.
North Korea will be high on the agenda for world leaders this coming week at the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump's biggest moment on the world stage since his inauguration in January.
Trump is scheduled to address the world body, which he has criticized as weak and incompetent, on Tuesday.
___
Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba 'under review'
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is considering closing down the recently reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of American diplomats in Cuba, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.
Tillerson's comments were the strongest indication to date that the United States might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The two former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.
"We have it under evaluation," Tillerson said of a possible embassy closure. "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We've brought some of those people home. It's under review."
Of the 21 medically confirmed U.S. victims — diplomats and their families — some have permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. Some are struggling with concentration or common word recall, The Associated Press has reported .
Some victims felt vibrations or heard loud sounds mysteriously audible in only parts of rooms, leading investigators to consider a potential "sonic attack." Others heard nothing but later developed symptoms.
___
UK lowers terror threat level as subway bomb probe advances
LONDON (AP) — British police made progress Sunday in their frantic pursuit of suspects and evidence connected to the bomb that partially exploded on a packed London subway, leading counter-terrorism officials to lower the country's threat level because they no longer considered a fresh attack to be imminent.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced the downgraded terror threat level hours after London police said a second suspect was in custody and a second property was being searched in connection with Friday's attack that injured 30 people.
Rudd cautioned that the investigation was ongoing and that Britain still faced a substantial threat even though the terror level had been reset to "severe" from "critical."
"Severe still means that an attack is highly likely, so I would urge everybody to be vigilant but not alarmed," she said.
The advancing investigation was welcome news for London commuters who had anticipated heading to work Monday morning while suspects remained at large and police were racing to round them up before they could hit the city again.
___
Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
HONOLULU (AP) — Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation.
The crew of four men and two women are part of a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts a long-term space mission would have on astronauts.
"It?s really gratifying to know that the knowledge gained here from our mission and the other missions that HI-SEAS has done will contribute to the future exploration of Mars and the future exploration of Space in general," science officer Samuel Paylor said Sunday.
The data they produced will help NASA select individuals and groups with the right mix of traits to best cope with the stress, isolation and danger of a two-to-three year trip to Mars. The U.S. space agency hopes to send humans to the red planet by the 2030s.
The crew was quarantined for eight months on a vast plain below the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano. After finishing their stint, they feasted on pineapple, mango and papaya.
___
Colbert starts Emmys with a song, a dance and Sean Spicer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert opened the Emmy Awards with help from a surprise guest: former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, wheeling out his own podium and predicting that Sunday's ceremony would break viewership records.
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world," Spicer shouted Sunday with authority, echoing his claim that President Donald Trump's inauguration crowd was the biggest ever and evoking Melissa McCarthy's manic Spicer portrayal on "Saturday Night Live."
Colbert's song-and-dance opening and monologue celebrated TV and repeatedly tweaked Trump, including the president's assertion that he should have won an Emmy for "Celebrity Apprentice." His subsequent presidency was the fault of TV voters, Colbert said. He also called the president "the biggest TV star of the past year."
John Lithgow, who received the best supporting drama actor for his role as British leader Winston Churchill in "The Crown," took a more diplomatic approach to political commentary.
"Most of all I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like," Lithgow said.
___
France: Acid attack on 4 US students not seen as terror act
PARIS (AP) — Four American college students were attacked with acid Sunday at a train station in France, but French authorities so far do not think extremist views motivated the 41-year-old woman who was arrested as the alleged assailant, the local prosecutor's office and the students' school said.
Boston College, a private Jesuit university in Massachusetts, said in a statement Sunday that the four female students were treated at a hospital for burns after they were sprayed in the face with acid in the city of Marseille. The statement said the four all were juniors studying abroad, three of them at the college's Paris program.
"It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns," Nick Gozik, who directs Boston College's Office of International Programs. "We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident."
Police in France described the suspect as "disturbed" and said the attack was not thought at this point to be terror-related, according the university's statement.
The Paris prosecutor's office said earlier Sunday that its counter-terrorism division had decided for the time being not to assume jurisdiction for investigating the attack. The prosecutor's office in the capital, which has responsibility for all terror-related cases in France, did not explain the reasoning behind the decision.
___
Strengthening Hurricane Maria a threat to Irma-hit Caribbean
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The islands of the eastern Caribbean prepared Sunday to face another potential disaster, with forecasters saying newly formed and likely to strengthen Hurricane Maria was headed for a hit on the Leeward Islands by Monday night.
Hurricane or tropical storm warnings were posted for many of the islands, including those already coping with the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, such as St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria was expected to gain power and could be near major hurricane strength while crossing through the Leeward Islands late Monday on a path aiming toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Sunday evening. It was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica and heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).
The hurricane center said hurricane conditions should begin to affect parts of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with storm surge raising water levels by 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) near the storm's center. The storm was predicted to bring 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain across the islands, with more in isolated areas.
___
Governments turn tables by suing public records requesters
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Oregon parent wanted details about school employees getting paid to stay home. A retired educator sought data about student performance in Louisiana. And college journalists in Kentucky requested documents about the investigations of employees accused of sexual misconduct.
Instead, they got something else: sued by the agencies they had asked for public records.
Government bodies are increasingly turning the tables on citizens who seek public records that might be embarrassing or legally sensitive. Instead of granting or denying their requests, a growing number of school districts, municipalities and state agencies have filed lawsuits against people making the requests — taxpayers, government watchdogs and journalists who must then pursue the records in court at their own expense.
The lawsuits generally ask judges to rule that the records being sought do not have to be divulged. They name the requesters as defendants but do not seek damage awards. Still, the recent trend has alarmed freedom-of-information advocates, who say it's becoming a new way for governments to hide information, delay disclosure and intimidate critics.
"This practice essentially says to a records requester, 'File a request at your peril,'" said University of Kansas journalism professor Jonathan Peters, who wrote about the issue for the Columbia Journalism Review in 2015, before several more cases were filed. "These lawsuits are an absurd practice and noxious to open government."
Comments