One U.S. city moves to combat ‘smartphone zombies’

We’ve all experienced it.
The pedestrian, hopelessly preoccupied with their mobile device, moves from one side of the street to the other out of turn in the crosswalk.
Those meandering in this state are referred to by some as “smartphone zombies.” Cities around the globe, as reported in a recent Reuters piece, are beginning to combat the issue, which can lead to frustrated drivers at best and serious injuries at worst.
Hawaii targets #SmartphoneZombies with crosswalk ban; @EdCurran's never heard of that problem @SuzanneLeMignot @erinkennedytv @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aaNlHB48Ze— Kara Oko (@KaraOko) July 31, 2017
One U.S. capital city is being proactive. Beginning in October, pedestrians in Honolulu can be fined up to $99 for looking at a cellphone or other mobile device while crossing the street.
The measure – which came before Honolulu’s City Council earlier this year – passed easily and will become law Oct. 25.
The ultimate question about such legislation, should it begin to be more popular in other U.S. cities, is whether it infringes on zombie, er, citizens’ personal freedoms. You be the judge.
Beware the #SmartphoneZombies....https://t.co/3CWN5ILuER— Daniel Wagner (@countryriskmgmt) July 30, 2017
