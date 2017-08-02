Pedestrians in crosswalks near the Sedgwick County Courthouse. (2013)
One U.S. city moves to combat ‘smartphone zombies’

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 02, 2017 3:36 PM

We’ve all experienced it.

The pedestrian, hopelessly preoccupied with their mobile device, moves from one side of the street to the other out of turn in the crosswalk.

Those meandering in this state are referred to by some as “smartphone zombies.” Cities around the globe, as reported in a recent Reuters piece, are beginning to combat the issue, which can lead to frustrated drivers at best and serious injuries at worst.

One U.S. capital city is being proactive. Beginning in October, pedestrians in Honolulu can be fined up to $99 for looking at a cellphone or other mobile device while crossing the street.

The measure – which came before Honolulu’s City Council earlier this year – passed easily and will become law Oct. 25.

The ultimate question about such legislation, should it begin to be more popular in other U.S. cities, is whether it infringes on zombie, er, citizens’ personal freedoms. You be the judge.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

