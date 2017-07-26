Drunk, one-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested in Maine

It sounds like a scene out of a Stephen King novel.
A man wearing a black hoodie was seen staggering drunkenly down a road in Maine Tuesday night, a clown mask on his face and a machete taped to the stump of his amputated arm.
The mere sight of him prompted several calls to 911, the Portland Press Herald reported.
He later claimed it was a prank, but Maine State Police weren’t laughing. Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, Maine, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening.
Berry was first spotted in Hollis before he fled into the woods. He was later arrested in Waterboro.
Maine State Police Trooper Adam Schmidt told WCSH-TV in Portland that Berry was very intoxicated but cooperative. Berry said he was copying previous clown sightings.
He posted a $200 bail and was released from jail.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments