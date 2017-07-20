Son of Cecil the lion killed by trophy hunters

Xanda, the son of Cecil the lion, was killed by trophy hunters in Zimbabwe, a Guardian article said.
Cecil the lion, who was shot by an American trophy hunter in 2015, was a well-known lion at the Hwange National Park and his death caused worldwide outrage.
Xanda, Cecil’s son, was 6 years old when he was shot on July 7. His death wasn’t made public until Thursday, the article said.
He was shot about 2 kilometers outside of the park’s protected zone, the article said, so the trophy hunters did not break any hunting regulations.
Names of the hunting group have not been released, but it was led by Zimbabwean private hunter Richard Cooke.
