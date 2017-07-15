Police walk past a mural as they confront protesters from the self-proclaimed "Bus of Freedom" which rejects transgender children in schools, next to an art museum in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 10, 2017. Demonstrators aboard the bus were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists after they drove past the presidential palace in Santiago on Monday.
Nation & World

July 15, 2017 2:35 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of police confronting protesters in Santiago, Chile; a wildfire consuming a home near Oroville, California; and the sun setting in war-torn Mosul, Iraq.

___

This gallery contains photos published July 8-14, 2017.

