Chuck Blazer, who touched off soccer scandal, dead at 72

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2005 file photo, Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football CONCACAF) general secretary Chuck Blazer attends a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Blazer, the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died. He was 72. Blazer's death was announced Wednesday, July 12, 2017, by his lawyers, Eric Corngold and Mary Mulligan.