Texas teen electrocuted while using cellphone in bathtub

A Texas teen was electrocuted Sunday while in the bathtub, and now her family wants to warn others about the dangers of using cellphones while they’re plugged in.
Madison Coe, 14, was in the tub when she either grabbed her phone or plugged it into the wall outlet at her father’s house in Lovington, N.M., authorities said. She was found dead early Sunday morning.
“There was a burn mark on her hand,” Madison’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, said, according to CBS News. “The hand that would have grabbed the phone. That was just very obvious that that’s what had happened.”
Madison, who lived in Lubbock, had just graduated from middle school and was getting ready to move to Houston for high school.
Her family wants others to avoid similar heartbreak by not using cellphones in the bathroom while they’re plugged in and charging.
