Facebook Messenger takes on Snapchat with new feature

The competition between Facebook and Snapchat keeps heating up.
Recently, Facebook released a new feature for its messaging app that lets users add visual effects, frames, and art to photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours.
“Day, as its name indicates is all about your day, and it’s meant to enable you to either share content of what’s happening in your life today, or kickstart making plans with friends by letting them know what you’re up to,” wrote David Marcus, who leads Facebook Messenger in a social media post.
The new feature, called Messenger Day, might sound familiar because it’s similar to Snapchat Stories.
This isn’t the first time that Facebook has introduced a feature that mimics its rival Snapchat. The Menlo Park, Calif., tech firm also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, which have also released features like Snapchat Stories.
Comments