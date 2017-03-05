Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim's death wants 2nd autopsy

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' Pause

0:20 Watch three water snakes synchronize their slithering

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team