Cleveland police, panhandler in longtime war of wills

0:20 Watch three water snakes synchronize their slithering Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Midwest; at least 3 dead

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses

1:07 Heartland CU breaks ground for new Wichita-area branch

0:43 DSW, Ulta Beauty and other stores set to open at Greenwich Place