Some witnesses say Kansas shooting was racially motivated

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo Pause

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar