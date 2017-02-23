The Latest: Iraqi police enter Mosul airport, take runway

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

1:24 First flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

0:48 Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine