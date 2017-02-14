Former clerk convicted of killing Etan Patz 38 years ago

0:49 High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine