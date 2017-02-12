New Orleans tornado

David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. (Video courtesy of David Collet)

National

Meteor lights up Midwest sky

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Washington and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the night at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well. (Feb. 6, 2017/Associated Press)

Weather

Watch a heavy-duty snow blower clear 10 feet of snow in 1 minute

In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)

