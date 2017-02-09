Nation & World

February 9, 2017 6:53 AM

Weekend show in the sky: ‘snow moon,’ lunar eclipse, comet

By MARCIA DUNN

Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A full moon and comet share double billing in a special night sky show this weekend.

A lunar eclipse starts everything off Friday night. The full moon, also called a “snow moon” in Feburary, will pass into Earth’s outer shadow, or penumbra. The moon won’t be blacked out like in a full eclipse. Only part of the moon will be shaded, but it should be easily visible from much of the world.

Tips for photographing the moon

Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying offers up some tips on what photographers of any skill set can do to get better photos of the moon.

theying@wichitaeagle.com
 

Comet 45P, meanwhile, will zoom past Earth early Saturday morning. It will be an extremely close encounter as these things go, passing within 7.7 million miles (12.4 million kilometers) of Earth. Its relative speed: 14.2 miles per second, or a breakneck 51,120 mph.

The comet, glowing green, will be visible in the constellation Hercules. Binoculars and telescopes will help in the search.

Stargazers have been tracking Comet 45P for the past couple of months. The ice ball – an estimated mile across – comes around every five years. It’s officially known as Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova, named after the Japanese, Czech and Slovak astronomers who discovered it in 1948. The letter P stands for periodic, meaning it’s a recurring visitor to the inner solar system.

The Slooh network of observatories will provide a live broadcast from the Canary Islands for both big events.

The eclipse will last more than four hours, beginning at 4:32 p.m. CST; its peak will be at 6:43 p.m. CST. The action will unfold early Saturday in Europe, Africa and western Asia.

Supermoon rises over Wichita

The supermoon rises over Wichita on Monday evening, marking the closest the moon has been to the Earth since 1948. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

VIDEO: What is the snow moon?

Learn how February's full moon came to be known as the "Full Snow Moon."

Farmers' Almanac
 

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

View more video

Nation & World Videos