Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:57 Police give update on injured officer

0:27 Officer hurt in south Wichita

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

1:39 Who is BTK?

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer