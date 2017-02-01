National security adviser puts Iran 'on notice'

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee Pause

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night