Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

1:01 What to do when you see flashing lights or hear sirens while driving

0:53 Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools

3:29 Wichita State defeats Bradley 64-49 at Carver Arena

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia