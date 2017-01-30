Trump's justice pick to trigger intense pressure on Senate

1:03 Train smashes into semi at crossing Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:49 Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for women’s rights marches

1:31 Obama waves goodbye from helicopter

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States