Navy shipbuilder hosts ceremony for final stealth destroyer

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims Pause

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

0:54 'Ice, Ice Baby' event draws crowd to art museum

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

2:14 Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'