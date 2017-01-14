US midsection grapples with pesky ice storm; more on way

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:19 Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall

11:23 Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table