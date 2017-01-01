AP PHOTOS: Debutantes make their bows to society at NY gala

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

1:18 Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016

10:34 Shockers dismantle Bradley in 100-66 blowout

2:45 Lutz and Suellentrop dissect Shockers' win over Bradley

1:16 Tour the Home On The Range cabin

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

3:41 Wichita State wins Valley opener

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl