The Latest: White House condemns Istanbul 'terrorist attack'

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

1:30 Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

4:22 Grandfather-grandson project

1:21 Contents of Oeno Wine Bar auctioned off

1:14 Kansas' weather records for 2016

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:13 Up close and personal with Wheat State's still

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?