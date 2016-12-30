China says it will shut down ivory trade by end of 2017

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail