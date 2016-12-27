Philippines searches for 18 crewmen of ship sunk by typhoon

3:55 Wichita State runs over South Dakota State 89-67 Pause

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

1:50 Body found in dumpster on Christmas Day

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:02 5 essential tips for drone owners

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

0:44 Christmas evening sunset