Winter storm socks Midwest, East, spawning accidents, deaths

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather Pause

1:05 Dogs take a dip for charity

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

0:27 A snowy Saturday in Wichita

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights