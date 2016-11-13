TV station censors ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode with Dave Chappelle

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win Pause

2:32 Firefighters battle blaze after explosion at historic downtown KC church

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:35 Textron AirLand Scorpion in the air